B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.78 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $146.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

