Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 900 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.54.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2769 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.