Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $118,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,399,981. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

TMUS opened at $136.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

