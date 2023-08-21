The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

TJX opened at $89.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

