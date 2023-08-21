Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TDG opened at $857.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $940.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $871.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $796.77.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

