Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $54,883,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,749.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,959,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $191.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $269.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,003 shares of company stock worth $14,230,675 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

