Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 43 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,458.39 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,479.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2,508.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.