Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust raised its position in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,589,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,713,000 after purchasing an additional 93,423 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $179.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.15. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.