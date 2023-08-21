Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 184.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $179.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.96 and a 200 day moving average of $171.15. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

