Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $199.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $157.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $149.45 and a 1-year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

