Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $157.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.57. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $149.45 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

