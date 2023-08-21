Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $188.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.11 and a twelve month high of $194.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

