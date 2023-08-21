B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 2,603 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6,107.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,438 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,472,000 after buying an additional 662,346 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $202.09 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $210.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.89 and a 200 day moving average of $177.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Argus upped their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

