Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,345 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,675 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182,997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

