Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Allegion worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 664,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 19.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Allegion by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,881,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,548,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $107.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $128.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

