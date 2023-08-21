Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

