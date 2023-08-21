Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $515,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $155.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

