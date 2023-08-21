B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $291.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.