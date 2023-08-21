Burney Co. Has $850,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.55. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

