Atria Investments Inc Acquires 18,672 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $81.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

