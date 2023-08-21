Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 24.8% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $201,358,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 46,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

