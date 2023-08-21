Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE FLC opened at $14.08 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.