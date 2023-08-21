OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OCCIN opened at $22.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. OFS Credit has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $24.45.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

