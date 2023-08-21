MyState Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:MYS)

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.
MyState Stock Performance
About MyState
MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services under the MyState Bank brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MyState
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The Market Is So Over Overstock…But Is It Now Oversold?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Buffett Just Bought These 3 Stocks, Should You Invest Too?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Digital Payment Platforms That Are Crushing PayPal and Square
Receive News & Ratings for MyState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.