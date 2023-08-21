MyState Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:MYS)

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services under the MyState Bank brand.

