Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
