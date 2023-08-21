Atria Investments Inc Purchases 3,577 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $180.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average of $171.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

