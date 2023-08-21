203 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCD opened at $282.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.94 and a 200-day moving average of $284.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

