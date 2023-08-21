Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $150.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.69. The company has a market cap of $264.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Sales Rock Crypto Stocks: What Happens Next?
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- The Market Is So Over Overstock…But Is It Now Oversold?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Buffett Just Bought These 3 Stocks, Should You Invest Too?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.