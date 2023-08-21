CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Stock Position Increased by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CION Investment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $10.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $592.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 188.89%.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,715 shares of company stock worth $188,637 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

