Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,610 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,678 shares of company stock worth $9,252,832. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $382.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.