Redwood Financial Network Corp Buys Shares of 156 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.91.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,199.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,215.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,226.77. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,388.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.