Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 3,043 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dynatrace by 68.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221,970 shares of company stock worth $944,577,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

