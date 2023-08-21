Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,446,000 after buying an additional 443,214 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,987,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock opened at $100.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $181.96.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

