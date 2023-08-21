Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $97.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens cut their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

