FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $429.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

