Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.8 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $94.99 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.