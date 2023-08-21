Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $1,129,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $3,211,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

