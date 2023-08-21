Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,462 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

DVN stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

