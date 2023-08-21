Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Watsco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO opened at $344.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.44.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

