Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $817,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after buying an additional 544,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $266,737,000 after buying an additional 386,716 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $237.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

