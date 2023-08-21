Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 38,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $13,326,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.7% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $186.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.