Burney Co. Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $49.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

