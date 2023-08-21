C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $94.99 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

