Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

