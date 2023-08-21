Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,044,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $181.91 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.05.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,436 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.62.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

