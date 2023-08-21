Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,824,000 after acquiring an additional 173,980 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $381.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.03. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $394.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

View Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.