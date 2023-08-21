Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,380 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,413,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,877 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 549.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,983,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,331,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $133,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,824 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,205. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

