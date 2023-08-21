Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of PFD stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- The Market Is So Over Overstock…But Is It Now Oversold?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Buffett Just Bought These 3 Stocks, Should You Invest Too?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 2 Digital Payment Platforms That Are Crushing PayPal and Square
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.