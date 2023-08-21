Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PFD stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

