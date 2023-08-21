Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.36 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 61.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $179.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $184.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.