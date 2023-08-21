AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $138.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

